About a hundred employees of the Wagner PMC stationed in Belarus are heading towards Poland, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is sure. He stated this at a press conference on July 29, reports RVF24.

According to him, they advanced to the Suwalki Isthmus not far from the Belarusian city of Grodno.

“This, of course, is a step towards a subsequent hybrid attack on the territory of Poland. <...> They will most likely be disguised as Belarusian border guards and will help illegal migrants to enter the territory of Poland, destabilize Poland, and they will also probably try to enter Poland, posing as illegal migrants, which creates additional risks”, Morawiecki says.

Earlier, on July 23, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said that “he began to strain” the employees of PMC “Wagner” with requests “to go on an excursion to Warsaw, to Zhevush.” At the same time, he assured that the PMC will continue to be on the territory of Belarus.

On June 27, Lukashenka, at a meeting with the Minister of Defense of the country Viktor Khrenin, said that he did not consider it necessary to be afraid of the arrival of Wagner PMC in the republic. The Belarusian leader explained that they would talk about weapons and tactics.

On July 11, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced that employees of this private military company would conduct classes with military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic at the training grounds.