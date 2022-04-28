Home page politics

Of: Vincent Bussow

Split

The Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, is demanding financial help from the EU for taking in refugees from Ukraine. (Archive image) © Rafal Guz/dpa

Poland is asking for help from the EU to take in refugees from Ukraine. Prime Minister Morawiecki also criticizes Germany’s Russia policy.

Berlin – Since the beginning of the Ukraine war There are different views within the European Union on how to invade of Russia should be reacted to. While Germany is regularly criticized for its reserved approach, it is especially the neighboring countries of Russia and the Ukrainewho want tougher action. After Wladimir Putin Now that gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland have been stopped, the Polish head of government is extending his demands to the rest EU-States and his criticism of Germany.

While Poland sees itself well prepared for the gas supply freeze from Russia, Prime Minister Morawiecki wants the EU to act more decisively in this area. According to an interview with Bild, he calls for EU tariffs of around 35 percent to be introduced in order to encourage more countries to switch to more expensive alternative energy sources. In addition, the Prime Minister of Poland is calling for sanctions against third countries that obtain “blood oil” from Russia.

Refugees from Ukraine in Poland: “We deserve EU help”

In the course of Ukraine conflict Poland was repeatedly praised for its willingness to take in refugees. More than 2.3 million refugees from Ukraine have now arrived in Poland. The neighbor of the conflict country is therefore demanding help from the EU in taking in the displaced persons. While Head of State Andrzej Duda said in March, “Poland lacks experience. We need financial, material help and the advice of experts,” Morawiecki is now clearer. So far, the EU has “not paid a cent,” criticized the head of government. Referring to the money that has gone to Turkey to take in refugees in the past, he said, “We too now deserve EU help.”

As a neighboring country to Ukraine, a particularly large number of war refugees arrive in Poland. (Archive image) © Antti Aimo-Koivisto/dpa

Ukraine war: Poland expects apology for German Russia policy

The head of government expressed his outrage at the former chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD), who is massively criticized, for not leaving his posts at Russian energy companies despite the Russian attack on Ukraine. When asked if he would still shake Schröder’s hand, Morawiecki said: “No, definitely not. His last statements show that this man has learned nothing. He has no shame, no pangs of conscience. We all know the horrific images of war crimes from Bucha, Hostomel and elsewhere. If that doesn’t make you rethink, you have no decency.”

The Polish head of government also told the newspaper that he did not expect apologies from German politicians, who had always ignored Poland’s warnings about the gas pipelines from Russia. But, according to Morawiecki: “The about-face in German politics was overdue. Don’t forget: Nord Stream 2 was decided after the invasion of Crimea and eastern Ukraine. We Poles have never had any illusions about the consequences for the Kremlin’s policy. I say: Better late than never.” (vbu/dpa)