From: Linus Prien

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. © IMAGO/Christian Spicker

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wants to act without Germany if necessary with a view to supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The pressure on Berlin is increasing.

WARSAW – Germany has repeatedly come under fire from Kyiv and allies for its hesitation in supplying Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine. Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called Berlin’s hesitation on this issue “unacceptable”.

In an interview with the Polish news agency PAP, he expressed himself with sharp words. One does not demand 100 percent of German resources, not even 30 percent. Even 10 percent of German resources would lead to an improvement in Ukraine’s favor, the Polish Prime Minister said.

Leopard debate: Morawiecki warns Berlin – Warsaw wants to create a “smaller coalition” if necessary

With a view to the Leopard-2 main battle tank, Morawiecki also announced the option of being able to form “a smaller coalition” of countries that would supply Ukraine with “modern equipment” and “modern tanks” from their own stocks. If Germany doesn’t act quickly now, it will happen. Morawiecki stressed that Ukraine was also fighting for Poland’s security and that his country would not stand by and do nothing about it.

One wastes time with discussions, said Morawiecki. Actually, one was “on the right track” but the Federal Republic is stopping progress. “When things seem to be going in a slightly better direction, suddenly Germany comes along and raises doubts,” said the Polish prime minister. He added: “Berlin should not weaken or sabotage the actions of other states.”

Criticism of Germany because of Leopard 2: “Germany is falling into its own trap”

However, Morawiecki’s criticism of Germany does not stop there. On the contrary: the Polish head of government blames Berlin for having “fallen into a trap it set itself”, alluding to Germany’s dependence on Russia. Germany’s Russia policy has gone bankrupt, Morawiecki summed up. An attempt was made “to appease the Russian bear with generous agreements”.

The Polish prime minister did not mince his words. He tries to weigh his words properly, but will still say it “very roughly”. Europe will win this war “with or without” the Federal Republic. However, it is up to Germany to decide whether to help end “Russian barbarism” or stand by and be “on the wrong side of history”.

At the same time he warned Berlin of the danger to Germany’s own security. The “Ukrainian defenders of Europe” would need tanks immediately. Morawiecki asked in an interview: “Do the Germans want to keep the tanks in storage until Russia hits Ukraine and knocks on the door of Berlin?”

War in Ukraine: Germany still under pressure for arms deliveries

For large parts of the Ukraine war, Kyiv demanded western-style main battle tanks to defend against the Russian war of aggression. Several countries have expressed their willingness to supply Leopard tanks – but since they come from Germany, the federal government would have to give its consent.

Recently, the pressure on the federal government has also increased to provide Leopard tanks for Kyiv itself. In a rare joint embassy from the Baltic States, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted on Saturday that Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania called on Germany to “immediately deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine” to “stop Russian aggression against Ukraine.” to help and quickly restore peace in Europe”. As the “most powerful state in Europe”, Germany has “a special responsibility in this regard”. (AFP/LP)