Letizia Moratti: “Open arms to Bossi, centre-right has betrayed his moderate world”

”Open arms” to the Bossian League. Interviewed by La Stampa, Letizia Moratti says she is ready to welcome a piece of Umberto Bossi’s League, if he wants to support her for the race for the presidency of Lombardy in the next regional ones. ”I think -he says- that within the League the level of intolerance towards the centralist political drift of the movement is lateral. For example, the issue of autonomy plays an important role, a topic for which it is time to wake up”.

For Moratti ”if it is the centre-right that has betrayed itself, distorting its historical vocation to represent the moderate world’‘. Moratti ”expects votes from the left”.

