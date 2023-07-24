In Sportpaper, the former president of Inter Massimo Moratti, spoke about expectations with respect to the Nerazzurri market. «Lukaku? I didn’t expect such a situation, I’m surprised. It’s normal that Juve likes him. Damaging Inter is one of the Bianconeri’s objectives, but the fans are angry with the player, it was his decision and he annoyed the Inter fans».

«Who would I like for the attack? No preference but it will depend on the will and needs of the coach and maybe he will choose a player useful for the maneuver. Difficult to find one with the characteristics of the Belgian. Someone like Icardi? I haven’t seen him play for a long time. Surely the Icardi of the past I would have taken».