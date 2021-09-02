The former president ofInter, Maximum Moratti, spoke to the microphones of Centro Suono Sport during the Parametri Zero broadcast, placing the accent on the coach of the Rome José Mourinho, historic coach of the Nerazzurro Triplete.

What did you think as soon as Roma made Mourinho official? “That Roma made a remarkable stroke of genius. I think Roma are a perfect club for him right now.”

As for the market, is Mourinho a pretentious type with the microphones off? “Mourinho never interfered with the society’s market. He always behaved perfectly. Never obsessive about the comforts of society or mine.”

In your opinion, is Inter the favorite for the Scudetto? “For good luck I say more teams. Inter are in good shape. They have a very good coach and are rebuilding a team that is playing very well thanks to him.”

Do you who know Mourinho have a flaw? “The only flaw is that he does not eat salmon. It is his weakness. Joking aside, he is such a professional who should always be admired. He is of such seriousness that I am very happy that Roma have taken him and I am sure that will do well. “

At Inter, none of the coaches can be compared to Mourinho for what they did? “He said one thing right, it’s very true. He made the history of the company.”

What is your idea about the Friedkins? They are very serious and generous. They are also emotionally involved, they seem to be passionate and this is fortunate for Roma. “

Given the arrival of Mourinho on the Giallorossi bench, will he sympathize with you a little this year? “Certainly I follow her with great pleasure for a thousand reasons. The main one is because Mourinho trains her.”

