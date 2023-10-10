Moratti returns to Forza Italia: he will lead the party’s council

Letizia Moratti returns to Forza Italia: she has been placed at the helm of the national secretary’s council. It was announced by himself during a press conference with the former ‘blue’ minister Antonio Tajani.



Moratti: “I don’t deny my choices, I don’t think about the European Championships”

“I’m not thinking about a candidacy for the European elections. My contribution has a broader horizon. I don’t regret anything I’ve done. My decision concerns the placement at EU level. Renzi and Calenda are with Renew Europe. I find myself in the values ​​of the People’s Party. It’s true that there have been several meetings to strengthen the center but we haven’t reached an agreement on the issue of placement in Europe”. Letizia Moratti said this during a press conference with Antonio Tajani. In Lombardy “I have drawn attention to some issues that are important for Lombard citizens. This is a different phase”.

‘Today Letizia Moratti also joins Forza Italia, because to be able to lead the secretariat council you have to join the party. Just happy to give you the blue card today…”: so Tajani.

Sorte: “A political laboratory in Lombardy: new memberships in the next few days”

“With Letizia Moratti joining, Forza Italia gains momentum in Lombardy the construction of a political laboratory that aspires to involve all those who recognize themselves in the values ​​of the European People’s Party. We are certain that Letizia Moratti, a person of recognized abilities and skills and with international authority, will do a great job in terms of political and organizational proposals for the national presidency of the Forza Italia consultation”. This was stated by FI MP Alessandro Sorte “I thank the national secretary, Antonio Tajani, for his work in constantly strengthening Forza Italia, which continues in the wake of what was indicated by President Berlusconi. We are only at the beginning: in the next few days – he continues – new personalities are expected to join which will give further weight to Forza Italia’s activity in Lombardy. We are sure that we can play a leading role in the next European elections, exceeding double figures and confirming the positive signals that we are already receiving in the area”

Moratti’s return to Forza Italia after the break in Lombardy

Thus the rift between the former Rai president and the Azzurri is mended, after his resignation as Lombard councilor for Welfare and his run as standard-bearer of the Terzo Polo in the subsequent regional elections. If the path at national level is defined, it now remains to be seen what will become of the group of regional councilors of the Third Pole, made up of three elements. Will they follow Moratti, who had given up his seat after the defeat? And how will the internal balance of the Pirellone majority change in this case?

