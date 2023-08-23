Interviewed by TuttoCagliari.net, the former Nerazzurri president spoke about Inter’s next opponent in the league
Interviewed by TuttoCagliari.net, Massimo Moratti spoke of Inter’s next opponent in the league, Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari. “In the meantime, I have to say that Cagliari got off to a good start. I saw yesterday’s match against Turin: the Sardinians played very intelligently, and perhaps they even deserved something more than a draw. I think they will face the Nerazzurri without complexes or awe of any kind. Inter seems very strong and very fast: last year many players showed their worth, and this year the management has further integrated the squad. Sure, they lack a centre-forward, but this team is equally capable of creating dangers and chances and is highly competitive. He’ll have to prove it, though: it won’t be easy for the Nerazzurri in Cagliari.”
Speaking of the centre-forward: even after the excellent impression he made against Monza, couldn’t this reinforcement that Inter talk about so much – in the end – be Arnautovic himself?
“In my opinion, Arnautovic was a wonderful signing. Then I’m particularly pleased because Marko was part of the Treble group, and even then he was a guy full of class and technical ability. He later showed himself very well in England and today, having returned to Inter, he can be very useful. Perhaps there is also a need for a further element to complete the offensive department, in view of Serie A, the Champions League and the Italian Cup. Inter, after all, has the duty to keep their flag high in all three demonstrations”.
