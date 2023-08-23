Interviewed by TuttoCagliari.net, Massimo Moratti spoke of Inter’s next opponent in the league, Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari. “In the meantime, I have to say that Cagliari got off to a good start. I saw yesterday’s match against Turin: the Sardinians played very intelligently, and perhaps they even deserved something more than a draw. I think they will face the Nerazzurri without complexes or awe of any kind. Inter seems very strong and very fast: last year many players showed their worth, and this year the management has further integrated the squad. Sure, they lack a centre-forward, but this team is equally capable of creating dangers and chances and is highly competitive. He’ll have to prove it, though: it won’t be easy for the Nerazzurri in Cagliari.”