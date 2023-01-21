Letizia Moratti: “My candidacy is post-ideological”

He assures that the game to win the elections in Lombardy “is wide open” and a few weeks before the vote, he hopes “that the many people who already support me will take action to attract further consensus”. Al Corriere della Sera Letizia Moratti explains her civic candidacy, supported by the Third Pole, for “mayor of Lombardy”. Farewell to the center-right? “The political framework needs to be reassembled because there is a centre-right which is very different from the centre-right of years ago. But beyond that, mine is an innovative, post-ideological proposal,” he replies. «Lombardy is the locomotive of Italy, an industrious region with an international vocation. It is like a medium-sized European state. But it hasn’t grown for ten years, it has a competitiveness index below the European average, a Desi index – which measures digitization – below the European average, two provinces that have a per capita GDP below the national average and two provinces at the limit. There is a real growth problem », she points out.

Five main points of his program: “training, a greater link between companies and universities”; “prepare children for the needs of the future”; “a closer connection between universities and small and medium-sized enterprises to encourage innovation”; “attracting international capital to regenerate areas of the region”; “helping companies to capitalize. I will fight for Consob to move to Milan and so will the European Patent Court”.

To those who ask her about her relationship with Giorgia Meloni, she replies: “I strongly believe in institutional relationships. And I think I’ve always shown it. Both when I was designated in Rai by the presidents of the Chamber and Senate who were then members of the centre-right, and when Berlusconi fell; I continued to maintain excellent relations with the Dini government and as mayor with the Prodi government and all its ministers. For me the institutional relationship comes before everything. And it will be the same with all mayors of any color and with the government and Prime Minister Meloni ».

