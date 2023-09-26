Moratti in critical condition, the former Inter patron hospitalized at Galeazzi in Milan

According to what appears to Affaritaliani.it the former president of Inter Massimo Moratti he is said to be in critical condition in hospital Galeazzi Of Milan where he underwent a angioplasty surgery. Moratti, 78, is the CEO of Saras and previously led Inter for 18 years. Under his management the team won one UEFA Cupfive championships, three Italian cups, three Italian Super Cups and above all the Champions League of 2010″

