Moratti hospitalized at Galeazzi in Milan

According to what appears to Affaritaliani.it the former president of Inter Massimo Moratti was admitted to hospital this morning Galeazzi Of Milan where he underwent a angioplasty surgery. His condition is currently stable.

The operation was carried out by Professor Bartorelli who had already followed the former Nerazzurri owner for the same problem five years ago.

Moratti, 78, is the CEO of Saras and previously led Inter for 18 years. Under his management the team won one UEFA Cupfive championships, three Italian cups, three Italian Super Cups and above all the Champions League of 2010″.

Subscribe to the newsletter

