A birthday to remember: Massimo Moratti celebrated his 78th birthday after yesterday’s match at San Siro. A chocolate cake, with hearts still racing after Inter qualified for the Champions League final in Istanbul after the success in both the first leg and the second leg against Milan. And Steven Zhang, the current president, who brought the Nerazzurri back to the final 13 years after the success achieved in 2010, was also wishing the best wishes. It was Zhang who published the image of the party on Instagram stories.