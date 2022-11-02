Moratti attacks the government. And he resigns from the Region

After the bad moods with Attilio FontanaLetizia Moratti announces her resignation as vice president and councilor for welfare of the Lombardy Region.

The official note from Letizia Moratti

“Out of respect for the citizens, with a sense of responsibility and in consideration of the delicate socio-economic situation in the country, I awaited the outcome of the political elections and the formation of the new government to make my position known. For these reasons, and only today , in the face of the loss of the relationship of trust with the President Attilio Fontana, I announce the decision to remit the delegations of Vice President and Councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region “.

Moratti: “The administration, in my opinion, no longer responds to the interest of Lombard citizens”

And he continues: “A strong signal with respect to the slowness and difficulties in the action of this Administration, which in my opinion no longer responds to the interest of the Lombard citizens. A choice of clarity that I take full responsibility for, also in consideration of the provisions contradictory assumptions in the fight against the pandemic. On the one hand, I positively acknowledge that the line I established for Lombard citizens was to follow the opinion of the experts of the Lombard Control Room that I activated on the obligation of masks in hospitals and Rsa. On the other hand, I register with concern the choice to anticipate the reintegration of doctors and other unvaccinated health professionals, the amnesty of the no vax fines and the different sensitivity on the importance of vaccines “.

Moratti: “These are three examples, emblematic of a different political approach in this area”

“In fact, I believe that if the country is safe today with regard to Covid, we owe it without any doubt to the massive participation in the vaccination campaign in recent months. Which has succeeded thanks to the extraordinary sense of civic responsibility of the Lombard citizens, as well as to the ‘huge commitment of doctors, nurses, military, civil protection and volunteers, protagonists of a process that has led Lombardy to be among the first areas in the world for membership and coverage. A success to be proud of and which is now being questioned from measures that I do not agree with “. In resigning, with a spirit of correctness and loyalty, I underline that I remain at the disposal of the Region for an orderly handover of the progress of the projects I have and have activated. I refer to issues and policies that are particularly close to my heart, the subject of my latest proposals for resolutions concerning important public investments for the health of citizens, for the construction of additional Community Houses and to drastically reduce waiting lists in clinics ” .

Moratti, Fontana: my doubts were well founded. Assignment to Bertolaso

“The doubts I had expressed about Letizia Moratti’s political positioning were well founded. It is clear that she is looking to the left and not from today. It is surprising that the councilor for Welfare declares today that the action of the Giunta is not enough. a year and a half and I do not think it has ever raised any problems. What counts today is that the excellent work on the vaccination campaign and on the recovery of performance held back by Covid cannot stop. The general managers of all are committed to this. the Ats and Asst of the Region and it is necessary not to waste even a moment. We immediately proceed with the appointment of a welfare councilor who takes care – without political distractions – exclusively of the needs of citizens starting from the interventions on the waiting lists. having informed the leaders of the center-right – I decided to entrust the delegation of Welfare to Dr. Guido Bertolaso, protagonist of the vaccination campaign in Lombardy and a profound connoisseur and of the operative machine of the Lombard health system.

Moratti: “Best wishes to Bertolaso ​​for a good job: he will convince Fontana not to reinstate the no vax doctors …”

“I send my best wishes to Guido Bertolaso, the new Lombardy Region Welfare Councilor. Guido collaborated with me, together with the whole Welfare structure, in a really difficult moment in full sharing of strategies and objectives. I sincerely hope that , with the determination that we all recognize, he will immediately be able to convince President Fontana, unlike what I was unable to do, not to reintegrate the no vax doctors back into the health facilities. : so in a note Letizia Moratti after her resignation and the appointment of Bertolaso ​​as councilor for Welfare.

