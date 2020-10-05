The Supreme Court has asked the Central Government and the RBI to present the recommendations of the KV Kamath Committee in the record. The committee has made several recommendations regarding restructuring of debt due to the financial problems in the sector in view of Kovid 19. Since then, the RBI and the central government have issued various notifications and circulars ranging from loan moratorium. The Supreme Court said that all the decisions and circular details should be presented in the record.During the hearing in the Supreme Court, the Center said in its affidavit that it will give interest waiver on interest to the individual borrowers and this waiver will be on the loan up to two crore. The Supreme Court was told that banks have been charging interest for not giving EMI between March 1 and August 31. After this charge, the Supreme Court has asked the Center and the RBI to make recommendations of the committee in a week. The court should be informed about the decision, notification regarding loan moratorium and the issues raised by real estate.

The Supreme Court has asked the RBI and the Center for Success, Indian Back Association and others to submit additional affidavits and submit details in the records regarding policy decisions, circulars and deadlines etc. A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the petitioner has stated that the affidavit submitted by the central government on October 2 did not cover many points. Loans up to 2 crores were exempted from interest on interest for eight categories.

The court has said that the decision has been taken citing the reference to the recommendation of the Kamath Committee, in such a situation, the committee’s recommendation was brought on record. It is important to know what has been recommended and what the government has accepted. These things should come in public. The Supreme Court said that we had asked to submit the affidavit on September 10 but the details have not been submitted, in such a situation, the government and RBI and others should present the mandate about the decision taken in this case and the date for October 13 for the next hearing Has been done.

During the hearing, lawyer CA Sundaram said that no consideration was given to the real estate sector and they were released. We want to mention that it is necessary to consider our case. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that all sectors have been considered and decided in the matter. If the parties want to answer then we have no objection. The Supreme Court said that you did not put the report of the committee on record. What should be recommended and what has been done on it. These things should come on the record. The Solicitor General in the Supreme Court said that nothing was hidden. We will present on the record.