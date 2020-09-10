In the Corona era, the Reserve Bank of India provided the facility of moratorium. During this time people were relieved of not paying the principal, but it was necessary to pay interest. In such a situation, people have to pay interest on interest. During the hearing of Gajendra Sharma vs Union Bank of India and others in the Supreme Court, a lot of concerns were raised about the interest charged. In such a situation, the government has formed an expert committee, which will make a full assessment of the matter. This is expected to provide great relief to the bank’s borrowers.The former CAG of India is Rajiv Mehrishi, the chairman of this expert committee. The committee also includes Ravindra H Dholakia, a former professor at IIM Ahmedabad, a former member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India. Apart from these, the committee also has B Sriram, former managing director of State Bank of India and IDBI Bank.

These are the 5 best zero balance saving accounts, will open in a pinch and interest will also get great!

These committees will assess the impact on the economy and economic stability of the country under the facility of Moratorium on interest subvention and interest rebate. At the same time, this committee will give suggestions to reduce the financial constraints of all sections of the society and will tell what steps should be taken in such a situation. In this situation, whatever kind of suggestion will be required, this committee will also give suggestions.

This committee will submit its report within a week. This committee will also be provided with help from the State Bank of India. This committee will talk with banks and other stakeholders and will try to reach a decision.