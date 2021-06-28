The Juventus player scored the super goal of the momentary 4-3 against Croatia: “I dedicate all this to my family”

His family had received death threats directly. Unfortunately in the true sense of the adverb: in Seville, in the stands, his wife and children wore his shirt. Easy target of ignorant and stupid people who did not like the first performances in this European. The threats via the web were not enough, even those at the stadium had arrived. About ten days later Alvaro Morata becomes the national hero. Power (and short circuit) of a world rolled up on itself. “If I dedicate the victory to my family? Of course, there is always when I suffer” – he said at the end of the eighth winner against Croatia.

From useless to hero – His goal, that of 4-3, paved the way for extra time. Before Spain fell on the inclined plane on the wrong side, he thought of it: control and left on the fly. A beautiful goal, of an unquantifiable substance. Before and after shoulders, balls defended, the “usual” goal canceled by the Var for offside, the constant search for the annoyance to cause to the opponents. “It was an intense and very hard game, there were some difficult moments because they are a great team – explained the Juventus striker -. We worked hard to win. Here all the matches are like this, they will still be. more from now on, but we are happy because we have passed the shift. ”

The quarter-final, as things had turned out in the group, is a goal not to be underestimated. As well as Alvaro’s game: discussed, denigrated, insulted before; savior of the Red Furies then, in his best game with the Roja.

June 28, 2021 (change June 28, 2021 | 22:24) © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...