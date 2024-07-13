The transfer market is still underway, and one of the names that has been making the rounds in recent days is that of Alvaro Morata. According to sources from the newspaper Sport, the Spanish striker could be close to joining the ranks of AC Milan in a deal that would involve a transfer fee of 13 million euros and a contract of 5.5 million euros per season for the next four years.
Morata, currently at Atlético Madrid, has had a career full of significant moves in European football. His possible arrival at Milan arouses interest and expectations on both sides of the negotiation. At 31 years old, the striker has vast experience at some of the most important clubs on the continent, which makes him a luxury reinforcement for the Rossoneri.
The Spaniard already has a notable past in Serie A, where he left a considerable mark during his two spells with Juventus. In his first spell (2014-2016), Morata stood out as a key player in the Bianconeri attack, helping the team reach the Champions League final in 2015. After stints at Real Madrid and Chelsea, Morata returned to Turin for the 2020-2021 season.
With Milan, Morata would have the chance to relive his best moments in Italian football and bring his experience to a team that is looking to establish itself as a contender in both Serie A and European competitions. The investment of 13 million euros seems a reasonable figure considering his track record.
The €5.5m-per-season salary over four years reflects Milan’s confidence that Morata can be a key player in the long term. The move can also be seen as a sign of the club’s ambitions to bolster its squad with players of proven international quality.
#Morata #leave #Atletico #Madrid #join #Milan
Leave a Reply