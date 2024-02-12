Atlético de Madrid did not have their best game against Sevilla. Simeone's team left Sánchez Pizjuán defeated, but the worst was undoubtedly the injury to Álvaro Morata, who suffered a bone contusion and a sprain of the internal lateral ligament in his right knee.
The Spanish forward suffered a clash with Soumaré before the break, so he had to ask for a substitution and left the match with the help of the doctor, with obvious signs of pain and concern. However, the injury is not as serious as initially feared.
What injury does Álvaro Morata have?
This morning the corresponding medical tests were carried out on the player and the club issued a statement informing of the injury: “Álvaro Morata had to be substituted in the final stretch of the first half of the match played at the Pizjuán against Sevilla FC. In On Monday morning, an MRI was performed to find out the extent of the injury and the report provided by the medical services indicates that he suffers a bone contusion and sprain of the internal lateral ligament of his right knee. Evolution is pending.
How long will Álvaro Morata be out?
The club has not specified how long the player will be out, everything will depend on his evolution, but he could be off the playing field for between two and three weeks.
What games will Álvaro Morata miss?
Atlético de Madrid will remain their top scorer in a key stretch of the season. Morata will not be able to play in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Inter Milan, nor in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals where Simeone's men have to overcome the 0-1 draw that Athletic achieved at the Metropolitano. . In addition, he would miss three League games and could reappear in March against Cádiz.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
The Palms
|
February 17th
|
14:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
The league
|
Inter de Milan
|
February 20th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Almeria
|
February 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
February 29
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
Real Betis
|
March 3rd
|
16:15 esp, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
March 10th
|
To define
|
The league
