Juventus have achieved a fundamental victory against Spezia, much more complicated than the 3-0 score on the scoreboard. The Bianconeri suffered from opening the can and they did it only when Bernardeschi and Morata, authors of the 1-0 play that turned the night downhill, jumped onto the field. The Spanish, still weakened by cytomegalovirus, made his 14th goal this season, in which he also signed 10 assists, in 30 games. The striker, after the match, spoke on ‘Sky Sport’, still coughing and tired, but happy: “The important thing was to win today and return in a positive dynamic, which should be the same as every week. Now let’s think about the next match”.

Adding the tenth Scudetto in a row is getting complicated, but the forward does not want pessimism: “There are no excuses: there are many points left and those who do not believe, do not watch our games. If we don’t win, we’ll congratulate whoever does, but first we will have to die in the field, giving everything. Until mathematics gives us hope, we will fight. “

Inter’s advantage over Turin now is seven points, but tomorrow the Nerazzurri will visit Parma and can go back to +10. The Bianconeri still have a game to recover, although quite complicated, the one that was postponed in October with Naples. Finally, today has an official date: it will be held on March 17.