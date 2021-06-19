Spain played its second game of the Eurocup with a visible problem, the lack of a goal, and a notable player: Álvaro Morata. Luis Enrique has defended him tooth and nail and, in the press conference prior to the match, he stated that the match against Poland would be played by “Morata and ten more.” The forward did not disappoint him and scored in the first half, but against Robert Lewandowski’s team one goal is rarely enough. Bayern striker scored, Gerard Moreno missed a penalty and La Roja again accused the lack of a goal.
The first part of the match is summarized in a fronton between the Spanish attack and the Polish defense. Luis Enrique’s team was in control, but every ball that reached the area was repelled by the Polish defense. So for 25 minutes until, with suspense, Morata scored. Gerard Moreno, who this time was the starter, attended from the top of the area, andhe nine of Juventus went ahead of his pair and scored in the small area. The referee annulled it for offside. He didn’t see the defender’s left foot. The VAR notified the referee and Spain went ahead on the scoreboard. Morata, beaming with happiness, hugged Luis Enrique.
The match continued with the Spanish monologue and some dangerous against Poland. Thus came the Polish goal. Center from the right wing, Lewandowski got rid of his defender and headed in. Impossible for Unai Simón, who had saved Spain in the first half with a miraculous hand against the striker himself.
The game was very close to being settled with the acclaimed Gerard Moreno. They stepped on him and the VAR warned of the penalty, after reviewing the main refereel. Gerard threw the maximum penalty and crashed it on the post, Morata went ahead of everyone in the rebound and sent it out. A move that exemplifies the future of Spain in the European Championship: there is no goal.
The rest of the game was worthy of a humorous movie. Spain wasted occasion after occasion, from incomprehensible failures to Szczesny saves. Spain draws again and is third with two points. You need to win yes or yes to the Czech Republic to advance in the competition. The third place with three points and 0 of goals does not assure absolutely anything. Crisis in Seville.
