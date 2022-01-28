Álvaro Morata’s future is completely uncertain. Xavi Hernández wants the striker in this winter market and FC Barcelona would have already reached an agreement with the player to land at the Camp Nou. However, with each passing day the Barça club encounters a new setback.
First it was Juventus Turin, the club in which the player plays on loan, which refused to let the player leave at the request of his coach Massimiliano Allegri. However, the recent signing of Dusan Vlahovic could open the door to a Morata exit but the Italian coach said he would not mind staying with the Spanish striker until his loan ends at the end of the season. And now the new obstacle that Barça faces is Atlético de Madrid, since they are not up to the task of reinforcing a direct rival from LaLiga. In addition, while the culé club asks for a transfer at the Metropolitano, they only accept a transfer for a figure greater than 35 million euros, the one that had been agreed with Juve in case they exercised the purchase option.
As reported from the big game of the COPE ChainIn the Premier there are two teams that could satisfy Atleti’s requests: Newcastle and Tottenham. Both groups would have already presented their offer to take over the services of the Spanish player.
The magpies are still looking for great players for their new project while the spurs are looking to strengthen their attack after FC Barcelona beat them to the signing of Adama Traoré, which is imminent.
In addition, from the aforementioned media outlet they point out that despite the fact that there are a little less than four days left for the market to close, this Friday will be the key day for the striker who could resolve his future at least until the end of the season. His representative, Juanma López, was in a meeting at the Wanda Metropolitano with the Atletico leaders to unblock the situation.
Morata still has a contract with Atleti until 2023 and if they don’t manage to release him before the end of the season, he will start his last year of contract and therefore the amount they can ask for him will be reduced.
