Rome (dpa)

Veteran Spanish striker Alvaro Morata is set to undergo a medical within the next 48 hours ahead of joining Italian club AC Milan, according to a news report.

Sky Italia reported that the Atletico Madrid star is set to join Milan for £9.10 million, the value of the release clause in his contract with the Spanish capital team.

The same source indicated that Morata’s contract with Milan is for 4 years, with the possibility of extending it for a fifth year.

“It looks like Morata is going to Milan, we feel sorry, he is a great player,” Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo told the fans.

It is noteworthy that Morata recently led the Spanish national team to win the European Nations Cup (Euro 2024) for the fourth time in its history, after defeating England 2-1 in the final match in the German capital, Berlin.