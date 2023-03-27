The certainty is that it would not be new. And Milan knows it. Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud have already met together. It happened in London, from January 2018 to January 2019, when the two forwards shared the department under the orders of Antonio Conte first and then Maurizio Sarri. At that time, the Spaniard was the big signing of the summer market, the gift that came after winning the Premier League. French, a vital addition to the current season.