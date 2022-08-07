Atlético de Madrid thrashed Juventus (0-4) this Sunday in a friendly held at the Italian team’s facilities in Turin, with three goals from Álvaro Morata and a good performance in general to close a preseason with a note. Diego Pablo Simeone’s team will debut in LaLiga Santander on the 15th against Getafe, and will do so after a preparation full of victories, four out of four, 13 goals for and only one against.

The last rehearsal was without Oblak, De Paul, Giménez or Felipe, but with an eleven of guarantees. In addition to the goals from Morata, who is vindicating himself when he still seems unclear if he will stay at Atlético, Simeone’s team left a serious choral performance. A friendly that could not motivate much, in the rival’s training camp because the Tel Aviv friendly was suspended for security reasons, without an audience.

However, Atlético bit from the start, with a lot of pressure, and, after a chance from a serious Witsel again as leader behind, Morata made it 0-1 after 10 minutes, in a perfect counter launched by Joao Félix. Koke had the second and, in another race, Morata made it 0-2 before the break. Massimiliano Allegri’s men were not going to have a hard time improving and they did it with the changes and also a change of attitude. However, in a poisoned free kick by Lemar, Morata did just enough to mislead the rival goalkeeper and make it 0-3.

Then came the changes, almost completely at Atlético. Griezmann, Correa, Lodi, Wass or Cunha went on to take center stage, without the Madrid side losing control or intensity. That’s how it looked until the last minute, when Cunha’s goal came to make the final 0-4. The ‘Cholo’ once again has a squad willing to fight for that alternative to the Real Madrid-Barça binomial for which the Argentine inspires his team.

