J. VARELA Madrid Friday 25 June 2021, 12:22

Álvaro Morata is not hiding. The forward of the national team is being the most criticized player in this European Championship. A couple of mistakes in the games against Sweden and Poland and a missed penalty against Slovakia have put him in the spotlight of the fans. The footballer acknowledged in the microphones of ‘The great match’ of the COPE chain that they have not been easy days for him and his family. “I did not sleep for 9 hours after the game against Poland.”

In addition, he regretted the attacks suffered and confessed to having “received threats, insults to my family, I hope my children die … but I’m fine, maybe a few years ago I would have been screwed.

I’ve spent a few weeks isolated from everything».

Maybe I haven’t done my job the way I should. I understand that I am criticized because I have not scored a goal, but I wish people would put themselves in the place of what it is to receive threats



that they tell you that your children die … when a tragedy happens they would say this is a good kid». Morata revealed what he does to prevent those criticisms and comments from the fans from affecting him in his day to day life: “Every time I get to the room, my phone goes somewhere else.” That yes, made it clear

It bothers him “is that they tell my wife, that they tell my children. They tell them about everything », lament.

Explain his phrase «giving your opinion is free»



Morata willingly accepts criticism when things don’t work out, but he misses a bit of respect from the fans: “People whistle at me because that’s what they hear, but I give it my all. I give my life for the national team ». In addition, he acknowledges that “if we had won 3-0 against Sweden or Poland, the stadium would have made the wave.” The forward regretted that

“Everything I say or don’t say is interpreted … I wish people would put themselves more in my shoes.” A few words with which he refers to his famous phrase after the game against Poland of “giving your opinion is free”. «I said it angrily for having drawn in a European Championship. I’m not going to get cool in front of all of Spain “, he admits calmly.

What’s more, the La Roja forward goes further and suggests that “I wish people would put themselves in the other place. What happens to me … people whistle because it is what they hear, there are many people who incite that. However, Morata did regret not receiving the same treatment as other footballers and teammates:

«I give everything. They don’t give me the same sticks as others. Everything I say is interpreted in one way and another. I have two options, either shut up or come here to explain myself.

Álvaro Morata misses the penalty against Slovakia. /



Efe



The penalty against Slovakia



What Álvaro Morata did show is that he doesn’t wrinkle at anything and that if he had to shoot a penalty again, as he did against Slovakia, he would do so without hesitation.

«I am very proud to take a penalty after they called me. I saw that nobody took the ball, I took it and threw it. I looked to see if someone wanted … I threw it and failed, “he acknowledges. A complicated moment because of what it supposed after the criticism received, but which Morata knew how to manage: »The world did not come over me«. »Everybody fails. Casillas, Raúl and Reina and many more have told me not to give importance to criticism, “he revealed.

The forward explained the work with the national team psychologist and the importance of daily work with him for all footballers. «Joaquín helps us a lot. It is very good to have a person who understands you and listens to you every time you need it. Of course, Morata acknowledged that he is afraid of flying and that his colleagues “make jokes with him and being able to talk about it with him is very good.”

Vindicate his companions



And on the options of Spain in the Eurocopa, Morata was brave and bet on Spain. “I do not think we are a step below Germany, France or Portugal,” he confessed, although he insisted that we have to keep our feet on the ground because “we do not have to think that we are better than anyone else.” In addition, he demonstrated putting the national team ahead of his individual interests by confessing that

“I sign not to play anymore, or score, and be European champions.”

What he did want was to vindicate the team and his teammates.

We have stars. Jordi Alba, Koke, Gerard Moreno … Koke has already passed the game »he said with a laugh. «For me they are stars. What we have to do is work. Hopefully I don’t score another goal, but let’s be European champions. Or not play another minute, “he repeated. Finally, he confessed that what the national team achieved in previous tournaments is the history of Spain and that they must assume that they are always compared with them: «We have grown up watching the other generation, I was in Colón. In the 2008 one ».