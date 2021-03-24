Barcelona (dpa)

Alvaro Morata, the Spanish national team striker, admitted that the current generation in his country is still living in light of the achievements of the previous generation, but he asked his colleagues to move forward with the start of the team’s journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Morata said, at the Spanish team’s residence outside the capital, Madrid: When you are in the dressing room, you feel that it is difficult, especially after all the achievements of the previous generation, but we have to look to the future, and think about what lies ahead.

The Spanish national team, the 2010 World Cup champion and winner of the European Nations Cup in 2008 and 2012, will start its World Cup qualifying campaign against Greece in Spain, and it will also face Sweden, Kosovo and Georgia in Group Two of the qualifiers.

The Spanish coach, Luis Enrique, said: In theory we are facing weak teams, the Greek team does not have one distinguished player, but we have to beware of them.

The future looks bright for the Spanish national team, at a time when some young talent will appear for the first time with the team.

Pedri, “18,” the Barcelona midfielder, was called up, in addition to Brian Gill, the “20-year-old” Sevilla player, who is currently playing on loan with Eibar.

Luis Enrique said of Pedri, who has been likened to former international star Andreas Iniesta: We must let Pedri work his way up and learn, he is a humble person.

And speaking of Khail, Enrique said: I’ve always been a fan of him since the first time we spoke together, and I realized how matured he was through it.

He added: We saw what he could do in the Spanish League, thanks to his coach at Eibar, José Luis Mendelbar, which is why he is here with us.

Morata was asked about the future of his Juventus colleague Cristiano Ronaldo, who was linked by some reports to his former club, Real Madrid, and he replied: I did not talk to him about this, but I hope he stays with us.