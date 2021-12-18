Juventus raises its head after the Venice draw, winning in Bologna, with a solid performance against an opponent that, with intensity, made the game quite difficult. The bianconeri, little by little, are getting closer to the Champions zone: now they are sixth together with Roma and five points from fourth place, but waiting for Milan-Naples tomorrow.

A thick fog made the game barely visible on TV, especially at the beginning. It was sensed, however, that both sets started out strong. La Vecchia Signora started with Arthur in the middle (after six consecutive benches) who gave positive signals and, without Dybala and Chiesa, clung to the arrivals of Bernardeschi.

The Italian, after just six minutes, He combined very well with Morata, who with a powerful shot in the area opened the can, adding his seventh goal in this course, the second in a row. Mihajlovic’s men did not suffer the blow and approached the equalizer with a long play that Svanberg ended with a spectacular Chilean, brushing the post.

The locals kept attacking and their best moment came at the beginning of the restart, when Szczesny denied Dominguez 1-1. Just when the Rossoblú believed in a tie, Cuadrado reappeared with a goal of his own. The coffee grower, with a powerful shot deflected by Hickey, increased the advantage in the 69th minute and, from there, the Turinese managed the game without trouble.

It is not yet a brilliant Juve, but the disasters of the beginning of the season are behind it. He has five victories in the last seven days, in which he only conceded two goals. The scudetto seems impossible, but the Champions League positions (thanks also to the defeat of Atalanta) begin to approach.