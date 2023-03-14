Monday, March 13, 2023, 20:37



| Updated 23:44h.



In the VAR League, due to the eternal controversy and constant refereeing errors, Atlético achieved a golden victory in Girona thanks to a goal by Morata after an action originating from a corner kick taken by Griezmann that was canceled at the beginning and had to be checked. Justice was done in this case and the people of Madrid achieved three points, which seems too expensive. But the fact is that they already have nine games without losing in the regularity tournament and consolidate third place with a three-point advantage over Real Sociedad and six over Betis. Girona, a daring and very showy team, reaped their first defeat after four matches at home against this opponent, and continues with a four-point lead over relegation. Good difference but no confidence.

Girona came out much better against a timorous and imprecise rival. The versatility of the Catalans and the changes in position of their players, especially winger Arnau and midfielder Aleix García, both wanted by the colchoneros, complicated the existence of the colchoneros in the first minutes. Riquelme also, with his bursts breaking lines of timid pressure, wanted to show that he is now ready to return home and join the rojiblanca first team. In those early stages, the people from Girona asked for a penalty for Savic’s clear hand, but the play was canceled due to a previous offside by Taty Castellanos.

See also DJ Peligro after opening for Daddy Yankee in Peru: Incredible to see how people shouted my name Girona Gazzaniga, Arnau Martínez, David López, Santi Bueno, Miguel, Oriol Romeu (Iván Martín, min. 75), Aleix García (Bernardo, min. 87), Borja García (Valery, min. 64), Tsygankov (Tony Villa, min. 87), Riquelme and Taty Castellanos (Stuani, min. 75). 0 – 1 Athletic Oblak, Nahuel, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco (Saúl, min. 76), Koke (Witsel, min. 80), Lemar (Correa, min. 61), Llorente (De Paul, min. 61), Griezmann and Memphis (Morata, min. 61). Goal

0-1: minutes 90+4, Morata.

Referee:

Melero López (Andalusian Committee). Yellow cards for Llorente, Savic, De Paul, Stuani and Gazzaniga.

Little by little, however, Atlético grew, became a more dominant team, as it should always be, felt more comfortable and created good chances before the break. Koke, who at first lost them all, improved, Llorente appeared, Carrasco struck as a left winger and Griezmann and Memphis, as already happened against Sevilla, showed their good chemistry.

The Dutchman had two clear options to score, but in both he filled himself with the ball. First in a volley after a great cross from the Frenchman and then after a rebound that was left clear near the small area, but slightly off. Gazzaniga was saved, who intervened earlier with a shot from Carrasco. Opposite, no news from Oblak.

Atlético appeared better in the second act than in the first. Gazzaniga had to shine after an acrobatic shot from Llorente, after another measured cross from Griezmann, before the controversy. They called Melero from the VAR for a handball from Oriol Romeu, but the Andalusian referee had personality, did not indicate a penalty and did a foul by Hermoso that destabilized the Catalan midfielder. The colchoneros complain because they have not yet enjoyed a penalty in their favor throughout the course, but it was not a penalty action.

Oblak appears



Girona resisted then, who recovered and in a counterattack finally caused Oblak to earn his salary to stop a shot from the Ukrainian Tsygankov. The Slovenian, decisive at the end, excelled minutes later to deflect a shot from David López’s midfield, who saw the goalkeeper advance. Moments before, with half an hour to go, Cholo’s triple change that bothered Memphis, one of those replaced.

Seeing Morata and De Paul and Correa, two world champions, come on from the bench, demonstrates Atlético’s potential. Míchel had to withdraw Oriol, injured, and opted for Stuani instead of Castellanos, exhausted. Match 200 of the veteran Uruguayan striker. Roro Riquelme had it, but he lost control a bit and Oblak avoided the goal before Aleix broke. When almost everyone considered the tie as acceptable, that corner kick arrived and the key target of the opportunistic Morata.