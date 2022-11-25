Background revealed by the Spain striker.

Background revealed by the striker of Spain Alvaro Morata to Cadena Ser. The Atletico Madrid and former Juventus striker talked about how his physical conditions were before coach Luis Enrique’s summons for the World Cup in Qatar.

The centre-forward revealed that he had suffered a fracture shortly before the coach released the names of the players who would take part in the world championship: “10 days before the call-ups I had an ultrasound and it turned out to be a fracture. I was terrified, I fell the world on you,” he said Morata“I called my team and they told me the fracture was really small, but at that moment everything went through my head.”

Fortunately, the striker was called up by the coach and has already taken the field on his debut in his team’s 7-0 win – topped off with one of his markings – against Costa Rica. See also Dovizioso: "Stoner's anxiety proves that sport is not always as good as you think"

On the continuation of the tournament, Morata he said: “The match against Germany? It will be a final for us. We have to forget the result with Costa Rica and think about the next matches, step by step. They lost the first one and they will necessarily want to win, so we have to take it very hard seriously”.

