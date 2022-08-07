Rome (AFP)

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata punished his former team, Juventus, by scoring a hat-trick in which he led Atletico Madrid to a 4-0 victory over the giants of Turin, in a friendly meeting that was scheduled in Tel Aviv before being transferred to Italy for “security reasons”.

After defending the colors of Juventus between 2014 and 2016 from Real Madrid, who restored his services, Morata returned again to the “Old Lady” team and played with him during the past two seasons on loan from Atletico.

Juventus could activate the clause to permanently contract with the Spanish striker, but the club’s management decided to abandon him, so the 29-year-old returned to Atletico this summer, despite talk about coach Massimiliano Allegri’s desire to keep his services.

On the Juventus training ground, which he knows well, Morata opened the scoring since the 11th minute after a deep pass from the Portuguese Joao Felix, and then added the second after manipulating the new defender in the “old lady” Brazilian Gleason Bremer (43) before completing his hat-trick with a header (63). .

After that, Morata left the field, allowing the Brazilian Mateus Konia to complete the scoring festival for the Argentine coach Diego Simeone’s team (1+90), taking advantage of the fragility of the hosts’ defense.

Atletico is preparing with this victory in the best way to start its domestic league campaign on the 15th of this month against Getafe, on the same day that Juventus plays its opening match in the Italian league at home against Sassuolo.