Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After Juventus officially ended the deal of 22-year-old Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, coming from Fiorentina, for 75 million euros, and a contract that extends to 2026, the continuation of Spanish striker Alvaro Morata with the “old lady” is no longer necessary, and his days are numbered in Turin, The issue of his return to the English Premier League “Premier League” has become a strong possibility, as there are two clubs who want to obtain his services, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, because each of them needs their efforts during the second half of the season.

And there will be no problem for Morata to leave Juventus, because he will not hold on to him, given that the original owner of the player is Atletico Madrid, who also does not intend to return him to Wanda Metropolitano, and decided to get rid of him by selling, if not this winter, in Next summer at the latest, when his loan to Juventus ends, which he no longer plays, except for a little, because coach Massimiliano Allegri is not convinced of his physical and technical returns.

Thus, Morata became an “outcast” in Italy and Spain, and he had no choice but to seek to return again to England, perhaps he would be welcomed in Chelsea or Newcastle, as it is possible that “Atleti” would accept the loan of the player, to any of the two English clubs who are seriously considering a loan. Two offers were made to obtain the services of Morata, who had previously played in England for Chelsea.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez had recently sought the signature of Alvaro Morata, the former Real Madrid player, but the “Catalonean” did not reach an agreement with Juventus in this regard, because this last club does not have the last word, regarding the disposition of the player that is related to a contract. With “Atleti”, in addition to the financial problems that “Barca” suffers from, and accordingly, Barcelona withdrew from the deal, although some news from “Catalonia” indicates that “The Blaugrana” is thinking again about Morata.

Born on October 23, 1992 (29 years old), Morata hastens to decide his position, because of his desire to settle in a club where he plays regularly, so that he can be with his country’s national team, in the 2022 World Cup, otherwise this dream evaporates if he remains confined to the bench at the “Old Lady” » Until the end of the season.