Rome (dpa)

Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata expressed his frustration after his new team, Milan, drew 2-2 with Torino, at the start of the new season of the Italian Football League.

“It wasn’t a great start, we didn’t win, and we wanted to send a message,” Morata told Sky Sports Italia.

“I think we managed to send a clear message, because the team was practically dead, but we managed to turn things around, if there were five more minutes left in the game, we would have won it,” he added.