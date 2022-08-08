Juventus transfer market: on the Morata front another disappointment for the bianconeri





Alvaro Morata makes his Juventus cry. Football is cruel and so it happens that to give a strong displeasure to the Old Lady is just a genuine Juventus heart like that of the Spanish center forward, who never made any desire of his desire to play again in Turin. Instead, for now Morata returns as an opponent with his own Atletico Madrid and even scores a hat-trick in the sensational 0-4 that sends Juventus management and fans into a rage, worried about a season that is about to start on the wrong foot.

But it doesn’t stop there. The friendly match from Continassa was an opportunity to reconnect with theAtletico Madrid and try to resume Morata, after at the end of the loan and his return to Spain. Well, the verdict was even more disappointing than that of the field, if possible: the “Colchoneros” raise the price of the center forward to 25 million eurosmaking Juve’s relaunch to 20 useless.

A choice also linked to the dazzling performance of Morata, who literally tore his former defense comrades to pieces and provoked the furious anger of Andrea Agnelli towards the technician Massimiliano Allegri. Immediately after the bad match against the Spaniards, the Juventus president summoned Allegri for a face-to-face with not very conciliatory tones. The new Juve of him was not born under the best auspices and the management, after the signings of Pogba, Di Maria and Bremer, he feels he has done his part. It will almost certainly come too Kostic, chosen to fill the void left by Morata, but then it will be up to the coach to make the most of the squad made available to him. And in Turin, after a season without trophies, they have no habit of being left with a dry mouth.

