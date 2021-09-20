He still fails to win Max Allegri’s Juve in the league which does not go beyond the 1-1 at home against Milan and in fact failing one of the first opportunities to shorten the standings over the Rossoneri. It was a game well played by Juve for more than an hour of play, only to collapse in the final minutes and in fact favoring the return of Milan who in the final minutes also risked taking it home if it were not for a real Szczesny’s own miracle, who is partially forgiven for the mistakes made in previous races.

Game that was immediately put downhill thanks to the beautiful goal of Alvaro Morata, who burned Theo Hernandez at speed and then overcame the innocent Maignan outgoing with a lob. Juve who seems to be the owner of the field and nearly doubling the ball several times but in the last 20 minutes he gives the scepter to Milan of Pioli who rises to the chair and catches the equal to 15 from the end with a good shot by Ante Rebic, who emerged behind the team. unprepared Juventus defense.

Victory therefore postponed to the next day, Spezia permitting. Precisely in virù of the next match, the striker who unlocked the Allianz Morata match, tried to shake up his team through an Instagram post whose content we report: “Difficult moment … now we must all work together to honor the shirt we’re wearing… head to Wednesday, Forza Juve ”.

