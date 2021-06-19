Luis Enrique’s team postpones their first success to the European Championship. The Juventus player scores in Seville, the Bayern striker draws. Then Moreno kicks the 2-1 penalty on the post and Alvaro shoots out into an empty net

Spain was not lost, but neither was it found. Against Poland it’s another draw, 1-1. In Seville the final whistles condense in a few seconds the feelings of all those who cheer for the Iberians. Morata marks (sigh of relief), but the Juventus player shoots out the retort of the penalty missed by Moreno. Between the two events there are Lewandowski’s equalizer and Swiderski’s post that enhance Luis Enrique’s sense of precariousness.

The match – Spain needs more spiritual reassurance than ranking. Yet the former are linked to the latter. When the game starts and Poland teases from afar with Klich it seems to see the same team again awkward against Sweden. As the minutes passed, the Spanish domination and feeling of control grew. Yet apart from a shot by Olmo it is only intensity without quality what Luis Enrique’s team shows. In the first twenty minutes there would also be a couple of doubtful interventions to review (Morata on Zielinski and Bednarek on Moreno), yet the Italian Var (Irrati, the referee is Orsato) overlooks the episodes that are evidently explained in the referee’s earphones of Schio.

First ring and goal – The first real blast is the goal: Moreno’s cross-shot, Morata turns behind Bereszynski so quickly that he anticipates him and bags. Giallatini raises the flag, but from the Var they put everything back in order. The Juventus striker thus extinguishes the controversy that arose after the sensational mistakes against Sweden. The hug with Luis Enrique is worth more than any explanation. The game could become simple if Spain kept the Polish head under the surface of the water. The Spanish plan, on the other hand, lasts ten minutes and does not, however, produce great memories. When Lewandowski and his teammates realize that they are still in the game, they begin to believe it. And it is Swiderski more than the captain who believes it. The number 11 kicks twice from a distance. The first shoots high, the second hits the post. On the rejected Lewandowski shoots but still finds Unai Simon (who had almost touched Swiderski’s shot by moving him to the post). The sunset of the first half paints a shot by Moreno that caresses the outside of the net.

Power recovery – It is clear that Spain is not blessed even at the start of the recovery. He starts commanding the operations, but after 9 ‘a Lewandowski header on a cross ball without big plans catches the low corner and gives Paulo Sousa the equalizer. Poland does not remain in your eyes for how they play, but you remain attached to the socks in the result. Three minutes and Spain could shake it. Orsato is summoned by Irrati to see Moder’s stomp on Moreno. For the referee from Schio it is a penalty: Moreno’s pole, then Morata on the rebound shoots out. In short, a disaster, with Spain that remains nailed to the draw and that feeling of not being able to ground the team’s full potential. The last twenty minutes do not increase the regrets for anyone. Only a header from Ferran Torres tickled the Polish defense. It ends 1-1 with Spain whistled and still without success. The race of Luis Enrique’s team is not over yet, but he has to fix many things in a few days. Poland celebrates: a draw is like a victory. And on the last day (Sweden-Poland and Spain-Slovakia) “it would be enough” to win for both to pass as first (Luis Enrique) and second (Paulo Sousa).

