Álvaro Morata wants to play for Barça at all costs. So much so that the fact that his transfer to the Barça club has not already been consummated generates some frustration no matter how much he is starting at Juventus. Morata, as AS learned, is somewhat upset with Juventus, because he is aware that the Turin club has an agreement with Atlético de Madrid and Barça to release him. But everything is frozen by Massimiliano Allegri, that has made it clear to the management of the Turin club that Morata does not move until they sign him a tip. If not, it would be completely unauthorized. Allegri already ran out of Cristiano at the beginning of the season and, right now, the only replacement he has is Moise Kean. The rest of the attacking players (Bernardeschi, Dybala, Kulusevski) move through areas close to the area, but they are not finishers.

Morata, then, has to wait because this is the law of football. Xavi phoned the Madrid forward last Tuesday to reassure him and ratify the interest of Barça, which has the operation tied to the clubs involved, Juventus and Atlético, but that you need the market to move in an interest-friendly way. That means being able to take out some players to alleviate their fair play financial and, at the same time, receive the stroke of luck that Juventus finds a striker who, at the moment, cannot be Icardi because he cannot access his purchase option.

For the moment, then, the Morata operation is undergoing a hiatus. The footballer is aware that he needs to arm himself with patience and that there is still time, but there was a moment when he saw the green light very close. So much so that his idea was to wear the Barça shirt in the Super Cup Classic against Madrid. At the moment, everything is still in stand-by and, meanwhile, Xavi will continue to be forced to pull Luuk de Jong or the subsidiary Jutglà until he recovers Memphis, Ansu and even Ferran, who has already shown in the National Team that he can play nine.