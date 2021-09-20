Against Milan, the Spaniard came out mid-second due to an adductor problem: the Moise solution is the most natural, also from a tactical point of view, but it is not the only one

Alvaro Morata is in doubt for the trip to Spezia. The Spanish striker has asked for the change with Milan following a hardening of the adductor, twenty minutes after the restart. Feeling: He stopped in time to avoid injury, so he should be regularly on hand. Perception: he could skip the midweek shift in order to recover better for the next home match with Sampdoria. Max Allegri has the task of possibly choosing the best alternative solution.

ALTERNATIVE – As with Milan, Max could opt for Moise Kean instead of the Spaniard: role by role, so as not to upset anything from a tactical point of view. It is more difficult for the coach to retake the idea of ​​Juve-Empoli, that is the pair Chiesa-Dybala, after the clarification of the same coach on the number twenty-two: “Chiesa needs to play with a first striker”. Rather Federico could be a solution from the first minute in place of Cuadrado (right) or Rabiot (left), but we should better understand Allegri’s digs on his account in the post-match on Sunday.

TURNOVER – A reasoned turnover, then, could push towards 4-2-3-1. Which Max has already tried with Rabiot’s movement but could review by deploying all the forwards available. The idea takes us back to that last trip of last season in Bologna, decisive for hitting fourth place: Dybala under the top, behind Kean (more than Morata as then), with Chiesa and Kulusevski on either side. At that point the midfield would be supported by two midfielders, most likely Locatelli and Bentancur. While in defense, in addition to De Ligt, there could also be room for Rugani.

