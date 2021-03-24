Less than three months before the Eurocup, Álvaro Morata continues to be the ‘9’ of reference in Spain. Despite the doubts about his performance, the debate that the forward position generates in the environment of the Spanish team and the situation in Juventus, his team, the Madrilenian returns once again with Luis Enrique’s national team and does so with many possibilities to play, since Gerard Moreno, the other specific striker in Luis Enrique’s call-up, arrives at the selection window touched.

«For me and for everyone it is a dream to win something with Spain. It is difficult after the generation that we have had to live because I went from celebrating in Colón to wearing the national team jersey, but now we have to look to the future. There are big teams that have been left out of a World Cup and we do not want something like this to happen to us, so now we have to be focused on these games and then the Eurocup will come, “said the Madrid on his feelings on the return to the selection, an environment in which you feel comfortable and happy.

There is no doubt that the tip of Gerard Moreno is going through a sweet moment, with a score of goals this season, more than that of Morata, who nevertheless has scored 16 goals with his club this season, but it is also true that the yellow footballer He is an atypical forward, who performs better further away from the area or on the wing and who, due to his style of play, benefits from playing alongside another more specific ‘9’, as happens at his club with Paco Alcácer. In this tactical scheme, the option of the Juventus player gains even more weight.

«I feel like a player of the national team. The coach demands a lot from me and makes me feel important because the position of forward of the Spanish team means a lot. I’m very happy to be here and I’m really looking forward to it, “said Morata, after asking if he feels right now, by gallons and characteristics, the starting striker of Spain. «We are making a very competitive team. Every day we understand each other better, some players have changed but I think the bases are very good “, he valued about the group that the national team has two and a half months before the Eurocup, before praising the role of Sergio Ramos as captain, although avoid ruling on the renewal of the central with Real Madrid.

After staying out of the first two calls for Luis Enrique after his return to the Spanish bench, in September and October, Morata regained his place in the national team in the last window, that of November, when he started in the friendly against the Netherlands in Amsterdam and in the exhibition against Germany in Seville, with an assist and a goal, and entered from the bench to play half an hour of play in the duel against Switzerland in Basel.

In the sense of overcoming difficult moments, such as those he himself has gone through, he also valued emotional stability as an important part in the preparation of any athlete: «The psychological aspect I think should be valued as it deserves. Just as you suffer from physical ailments, there are also bad moments. I have not gone through something serious like depression but I have gone through complicated moments in which they have helped me a lot.

“It is a complicated year because for one thing or another most of our objectives have been discarded, but we have to look forward and fight for what we have left,” acknowledged the Madrid striker on the situation at Juventus, eliminated in the round of 16 Champions League final and already too far from Inter in Serie A to dream of a tenth consecutive Scudetto. Finally, he assured that his continuity in the ‘Vecchia Signora’ or the return to Atlético does not depend on him and had words of affection for his former teammate as rojiblanco and also in the Marcos Llorente team.