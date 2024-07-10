Straight

“It’s part of the job, Morata is in pain, but I don’t think he’s injured,” argued Luis de la Fuente when asked about Morata’s condition at the end of the Spain-France game. The captain of the Spanish national team left the pitch of the Allianz Arena in Munich with strong gestures of pain and a disfigured face. The reason for his pain was quite curious. Morata was involuntarily tackled by a security employee who jumped onto the pitch to prevent a pitch invasion during the celebration of the victory against France. steward He slipped and knocked Morata down, bending his left leg. The employee immediately apologised to the player for his accidental slip and subsequent tackle. A surreal action that is not the first time this has happened in this Euro Cup. At the end of the group stage match between Portugal and Turkey, a security employee knocked down Gonçalo Ramos when he tried to prevent a fan from approaching Cristiano Ronaldo. The match had to be interrupted four times due to the intrusion of fans onto the pitch.

2 Unai Simon, Cucurella, Jesus Navas (Daniel Vivian, min. 57), Laporte, Nacho, Dani Olmo (Merino, min. 76), Fabian, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams (Martin Zubimendi, min. 93), Rodrigo and Morata (Oyarzabal, min. 76) 1 Mike Maignan, Dayotchanculle Upamecano, William Saliba, Koundé, Theo Hernández, Rabiot (Camavinga, min. 62), Aurelien Tchouameni, Kante (Griezmann, min. 62), Ousmane Dembélé (Giroud, min. 78), Kylian Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani (Bradley Barcola, min. 62) Goals 0-1 min. 8: Randal Kolo Muani. 1-1 min. 20: Lamine Yamal. 2-1 min. 24: Dani Olmo. Referee Slavko Vincic Yellow cards Jesus Navas (min. 13), Aurelien Tchouameni (min. 60), Camavinga (min. 89) and Lamine Yamal (min. 90)

Morata has recovered well from the blow he suffered and even joked about what happened on Spain’s return from Munich to their training camp. The captain of the national team is being one of the protagonists of Spain during this Euro Cup. Not only for what he does on the field of play. Also because he is always in the spotlight on social media. And not for the better, precisely. He is the subject of numerous hate messages, which has even caused his wife to publicly lament the harassment he is subjected to. In the national team, Morata is respected by all his teammates. A starter in all the Euro Cup matches except for the one against Albania, in which he also participated, Morata scored a goal against Croatia in the opening match of the competition. Against France, he did a good job defensively. He was the player on the team who committed the most fouls, with three.

Pitch invasions have become a frequent occurrence at this European Championship. UEFA has tried to increase security and many security personnel are quickly on the pitch to try to stop them. But to move quickly on the pitch, appropriate footwear is necessary. Slips do happen and can cause unintentional injuries. There have already been two such incidents at this European Championship. Morata, at the height of bad luck, experienced this unfortunate episode that slightly tarnished Spain’s great victory over France. The national team will play its fifth European Championship final on Sunday, seeking its fourth European Championship for senior national teams.

