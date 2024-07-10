The recent clash between Spain and France at Euro 2024 not only left the exciting comeback of the Spanish team as the central theme, but also an incident that quickly went viral on social media. During the celebrations at the back where the Spanish supporters were, a security member slipped and ended up hitting Álvaro Morata, the team captain. This accident caused an ugly twist in Morata’s right knee, who showed signs of pain that worried the fans and the coaching staff.
After the celebrations in the dressing room, Morata addressed the Spanish media in the mixed zone to reassure everyone. He confirmed that it had only been a knock and that he was confident he would be ready for the preparation for the final in the coming days. With his characteristic humour, he said: “Yellow card and that’s it,” downplaying the incident. On Tuesday, upon leaving the Munich Arena, the captain reaffirmed his good health. He assured that the knock had not caused him any serious injury and that he would be in optimal condition to play in the Euro 2024 final next Sunday.
Morata explained that the action was completely fortuitous, as the security member slipped while trying to stop a fan who had invaded the field. The captain’s statements have brought relief to both the fans and the coaching staff of the national team, who feared for his participation in the crucial final match. Morata’s ability to handle the situation with humor and calm demonstrates his professionalism and leadership within the team. Now, the Spanish team is focused on preparing for the final, with the hope that Morata and his teammates can lift the trophy and end the tournament victoriously.
