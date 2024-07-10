Munich (dpa)

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has been given the green light to play in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final after colliding with a security guard following his side’s semi-final win over France on Tuesday.

“I’m fine,” Morata, 31, told reporters as the team flew to Munich on Wednesday. Asked what should happen to the security guard who bumped into the striker’s foot after the game, he said a yellow card would suffice. Morata appeared to be in severe pain but looks set to lead the team’s attack in the final in Berlin.