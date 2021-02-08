Juventus was looking for a forward in the market with whom Christian could coexist without problems. An ideal complement and Morata it has turned out to be a fantastic one. The Spaniard added his tenth assist of the season against Roma. Juventus defeated and surpassed the Roma team in a game full of pragmatism, where the bianconeri they scored two goals and shot three times on goal. At thirteen minutes, Morata received the goal in the area and looked for Cristiano for the Portuguese to locate his shot next to the strain of Roma’s right post. It was the second consecutive assist in La Liga, after the one he gave Chiesa against Sampdoria and his tenth overall.

He was about to repeat minutes later with a diagonal center on Cristiano’s uncheck. The Portuguese finished, but the crossbar avoided his second goal. At the beginning of the season, it was pondered in Italy how Morata took a step forward when Cristiano was absent due to his positive in Covid. Now he surrenders to Uomo Assist, highlighting his ability to play for Portuguese. Six assists has already given him. Morata is the striker who has given the most assists in Serie A with seven passes on goal. Only one less than Mkitharyan.

Praise rains down on him for Morata in Italy for the way he has adapted his game to Cristiano’s. It was the goal Paratici set for himself when he signed it and Pirlo when he thought of it. Dybala’s withdrawal has also made him start some games on the bench. With the Argentine gone for almost a month. That has meant that Pirlo has also saved Morata’s letter from the bench at some point. “The great availability of the group is seen in the attitude of the great champions in these games in which you have to be humble and also run after the ball, because we can’t always have it on our feet and in the defensive phase we need everyone’s help ”, Pirlo commented excitedly about the job that Morata is having to do and that he is fulfilling brilliantly.