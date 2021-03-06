Juventus’ plan came out perfect: he won, took care of his main figure and is still close at hand in Serie A waiting for the leader Inter to give ground.

The hero of the day was Alvaro Morata, who with a double managed to occupy the role that Cristiano Ronaldo usually plays, preserved and with only 20 minutes on the court. The Turin team also managed to reverse an adverse start against Lazio, who struck first with a great action by Argentine Joaquín Correa in the 14th minute after a loss in midfield by Swede Dejan Kulusevski.

But Juventus turned the result around, first with a goal from Adrian Rabiot, breaking lines and finishing at the near post at the end of the first half. And in addition to Morata’s hand, lethal counterattack and accurate from the penalty spot.

With one game less – which will play against Napoli on March 17 -, Juventus is third, seven points behind the leaders Inter, who on Monday have a tough commitment against Atalanta (4th).

The Italian champion in the last nine leagues did not have his star Ronaldo, who entered the second period, but achieved his seventh consecutive victory at home, to continue in the fight for the title.

Coach Andrea Pirlo opted to give Ronaldo rest for the return of the Champions League round of 16, on Tuesday in Turin against Porto, in which his team must overcome the 2-1 adverse first leg.

After the initial blow that was the Correa goal, Juventus was finding its rhythm, combining and making the difference with an excellent Morata, who dressed for the occasion of Ronaldo.

First he hit a very fast counter by Federico Chiesa and then he was in charge of converting the penalty marked by a foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on the Welshman Aaron Ramsey.

The Spanish attacker was then replaced by Ronaldo, who did not have the opportunity to score what would have been his 21st goal in this Serie A. But “Mister Champions” will arrive fresh from the legs to try a comeback against his compatriots in Porto.

Also this Saturday, Udinese (10th) achieved an important victory in their fight to avoid relegation, beating Sassuolo (9th) 2-0 with goals from Spanish Fernando Llorente and Argentine Roberto Pereyra.

With this victory, the Udine team climbs to 10th place in Serie A, with 32 points, twelve above the relegation zone.

Earlier, in another duel in the lower zone of the table, Spezia (14th) and Benevento (15th) tied at one goal and both added 26 points.

