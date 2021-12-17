The performance of Álvaro Morata this season is not being to the liking of Juventus of Turin to the point that, according to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian club intends to return the striker to Atlético de Madrid as soon as the season ends.
In September 2020 the Spanish forward returned to Juventus on loan and at the end of the course the extension of the loan was announced for one more season. The Italians have a purchase option for 35 million euros that they are not going to execute, and they are already looking for another 9 and Morata does not enter their plans for the 2022/2023 season.
Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi, Gianluca Scamacca or Dusan Vlahovic are some of the names that have been trying from Vecchia Signora to incorporate both in this winter and summer market.
Álvaro Morata has participated in 21 games with Juve this season between Serie A and the Champions League, and has scored 6 goals, four of them in the domestic championship, just one behind Paulo Dybala, who is the top scorer. Very low figures for a Juventus striker and far removed from those he achieved last season.
If Juventus does not exercise the purchase option for Morata and returns to Atlético de Madrid, we will see what decision the rojiblanco team makes since they have a contract until 2023. Simeone did not have the Spanish striker when he was in the rojiblanca team and now with Luis Suárez , Griezmann and Cunha it seems that they will not bet on him again.
A Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
#Morata #enter #Juventus #plans #return #Atlético #Madrid #season
Leave a Reply