Munich (dpa)

Spain captain Alvaro Morata has caused a stir ahead of Tuesday’s Euro 2024 semi-final against France in Munich.

“I will probably leave the national team after the European Championship, and in Spain there is no respect for anyone or anything,” Morata said in an interview published by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, expressing his deep annoyance at the many criticisms he is subjected to.

Morata also confirmed that he is not sure whether he will continue with Atletico Madrid after his contract with the club expires, adding that he feels more loved outside the borders of Spain.

“In Spain, I find it very difficult to be happy, they respect nothing and no one,” he continued. For its part, many Spanish media outlets expressed their anger at Morata, the captain of the Spanish national team, and his statements that could threaten the stability of the team before a very important match against France. Alvaro Morata had previously expressed his frustration with the criticism in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser before the start of the Euro 2024 tournament. Morata said on June 13: “The easiest thing for me is not to play in Spain to save my life, which is what I am exposed to when I go out on the street in our country.”

“The easiest thing is to play outside,” he continued. “My five-year-olds often don’t understand why people are mad at their father.”

“It was easy to leave Atletico last summer, I received better financial offers from great clubs,” the former Juventus and Chelsea striker said.

He added at the end of his statements at the time: “But I have a passion for achieving victories with Atletico, because the joy and enthusiasm of its fans towards matches and victories is something that has great weight.”