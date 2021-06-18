The “Roja” is played a lot. And it squares around Alvaro Morata

The victory of Sweden over Slovakia complicates the situation of Spain and Poland not a little. There are no alternatives to victory. The “Roja” is played a lot. And it squares around Alvaro Morata. Discouraged by the public, who did not digest the mistakes against Sweden, but publicly defended by both teammates and Luis Enrique.

DEFENSE – At the press conference, as reported by AS it left no room for interpretation, providing a clear clue. “Against Poland we start with Morata and others 10”. Significant words, which indicate how high the level of trust placed in the Juventus striker is, catapulted into another world. How much loved by Juventus fans, how much discussed in Spain. Luis Enrique pampered him but also empowered him. Against criticism, he continues to insist on Juventus. If he does not go to the cashier, the criticisms will be fierce. Morata himself, who broke the silence after some time, is aware of this.

APPRECIATION – The attacker evidently appreciated the words of the coach. And he is absolutely convinced that he can repay the trust granted to him. His words are also taken from AS: “The team is doing very well. And we are training with great commitment. We come from a great job, we are perfectly aware of what it takes to win and we will try to do it on the pitch. I’m happy, of course, with the words of respect that the mister and his teammates. I’ll give everything I have inside “.

WHISTLES – It will not be enough to take the concentrated field. He’d probably need some ear plugs. Morata is aware that his game will be dissected. And judged with a severe eye. “You can imagine how annoying the whistles are but in reality they don’t affect me that much. It’s not a big problem if they whistle at me, there are situations that sometimes you don’t understand or don’t know each other. first worst critic of myself. And when I don’t play a good game I don’t sleep at night. The important thing, however, is that I have a new chance. I am absolutely motivated. Anyone who knows me knows what it means to me to wear the national team jersey . I ask the fans to support us, we have to win. Our goal is to get to the bottom of the competition. “

June 18, 2021 (change June 18, 2021 | 18:34) © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...