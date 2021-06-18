Morata will start against Poland as confirmed by Luis Enrique: “Tomorrow Morata and 10 more will play.” On the whistles, he asks that “please support us.” The National Team forward spoke with Deportes Cuatro before traveling to Seville in the preview of the match against Poland.

Poland: “We are training well, we have had a good week. We know what we have to do to win.”

Morata and 10 more. “I appreciate it. Tomorrow you can enter or not. We will see how the game will go. I will give everything, everything I have inside.

Whistles. “You can imagine it. Anyone who knows me knows what it means to be with the National Team. Please support us, we need to win. We want to be in the final and win it. outside. Nothing happens because they whistle at me, there are things that sometimes are not understood. I am the first self-critic, when I fail I find it hard to sleep. The good thing is that I have another chance and surely I will have more. I am more motivated than ever. “