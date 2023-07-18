Morata-Inter, acceleration of the transfer market

Alvaro Morata at Inter: the voices chase each other. The rumors of the transfer market in the last few hours have been more insistent. No deal concluded, but the Nerazzurri club is in pole position for the Spanish forward from Atletico Madrid who in recent weeks had been linked to Milan and in the last few hours has seen his entourage have a meeting with Roma. Anyway, come on Morata-Inter, here are the details of the transfer market negotiation.

Morata-Inter and beyond. Alice Campello celebrates the cover

And while Alvaro Morata seems to be able to wear Nerazzurri (but in this crazy summer of the transfer market never take anything for granted, see the Lukaku case, the Cuadrado coup or the overtaking Thuram in the home straight between Inter and Milan), the wife of the former Juventus star, Alice Campello celebrates on Instagram: cover of Hola, well-known Spanish fashion monthly for the Venetian fashion blogger and entrepreneur. “I like everything about Spain, the people are very friendly and have always shown me a lot of affection. I love the food, the climate and the fashion”, she said in the interview (released a few weeks ago).

Alice Campello and Alvaro Morata have a home in Madrid and are doing very well. But it is probable that if the Nerazzurri find an agreement with Atletico for his transfer, the return to Italy would certainly be something both would like…

