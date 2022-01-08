When Morata’s departure for Barça seemed confirmed, Allegri, Juventus coach, prevented his departure. The Italian coach does not want to lose troops before a season that will be long and although the player is not a starter, he is a rotation footballer.
Only the arrival of another striker could make Morata leave, but the operation between Icardi and Juventus was also paralyzed. Now PSG seems to be looking to sign Paquetá, which could have a domino effect that would cause him to end the Spanish player at Barça.
All these obstacles have bothered Morata, who seemed to have the word of Juventus to leave in January and has seen this aspiration truncated, at least for the moment. The forward is clear that he wants to play for Barça, although right now the Blaugrana club also has a problem with the Financial Fair Play, so his registration is complicated, but they are working on exits to be able to undertake his signing.
Xavi convinced him on a call, and the forward is frustrated having to wait for the market to move. Barça has also agreed to his signing with Atlético de Madrid, so it only remains for Juventus to let him go for Morata to become a Blaugrana player for all purposes.
The number of young Spanish players that will potentially nurture the national team is a very attractive claim for the striker, as it could make their mutual understanding greater and Spain benefit. In addition, his style of play, as seen with the national team, may be more in line with Barça, although if he wants to become an important player he will have to improve his scoring records a lot, since right now, he is a forward with little goal.
#Morata #annoyed #blocking #operation #Barça
Leave a Reply