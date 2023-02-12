After the scare for the problems during the birth of his wife Alice, Alvaro Morata enjoys the first daughter after three sons. And Bella will have two exceptional godparents, Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini. But not everyone loves Spanish. Just ask Salva Sevilla who labeled him father’s son in a dispute a few years ago, seeing himself waved a red light… for having told a partial truth. Mr AlfonsoMoratawho now manages Alvaro, is a former Commercial Director of Cadena SER, the most followed private radio station in Spain. However, the attacker is not the only one to have had a comfortable life even before football. That even before being footballers, they were already wealthy. And some even very rich.